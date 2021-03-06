Discounts up to Rs 80,800 on Mahindra XUV500, Marazzo, and Scorpio in March 2021

Select Mahindra dealerships are offering a range of discounts across their product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The Mahindra XUV500 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 36,800, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 9,000, and accessories worth Rs 15,000. The Scorpio is offered with a cash discount of Rs 7,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories up to Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra Marazzo include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The Bolero is available with a cash discount of Rs 3,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000.

The petrol-powered variants of the Mahindra XUV300 are available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500. The diesel-powered variants get an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Thar.