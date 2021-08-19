Discounts up to Rs 70,000 on Nissan Kicks and Magnite in August 2021

- Special benefit of Rs 5,000 on online booking

- All offers valid till 31 August, 2021

Nissan India has announced special benefits on its official website of up to Rs 75,000 for its Kicks SUV. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefit, cash discount, and corporate benefit. The benefits are valid only till 31 August, 2021 or till the stocks are available.

Potential customers can avail of these benefits with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, and an additional rebate of Rs 5,000 for reservations made online on the brand’s official website. An additional corporate discount is also applicable exclusively for the government employees.

The Nissan Magnite attracts a cashback of Rs 10,000 for all the online bookings. In June 2021, Nissan India joined hands with Orix to introduce subscription plans for the Magnite and the Kicks. It was launched in three cities – Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi NCR. The monthly charges start from Rs 17,000 and include vehicle insurance, road tax, registration fee, RTO expenses, and maintenance costs. To know more about it, click here.

Nissan India has also commenced the export of Magnite compact SUV to Indonesia, South Africa, and Nepal and you can read more about it here.