    Discounts up to Rs 67,000 on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, S-Presso, and Vitara Brezza in March 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Select Maruti Suzuki Arena and Nexa dealerships in India are offering a range of discounts this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    Arena

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Celerio can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each. The Eeco, Swift, and Vitara Brezza are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, each.

    Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 include a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. The Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, while the Wagon R is offered with a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Ertiga can be availed with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. 

    Nexa

    The Sigma variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and accessories worth Rs 37,000. The Deta, Zelta, and Alpha variants of the model are offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 each. The Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

    Discounts on all variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Sigma variant of the premium hatchback attracts an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000. 

    The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. Discounts on the XL6 are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

