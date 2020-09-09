Discounts up to Rs 60,000 on Toyota Glanza, Innova Crysta, and Yaris in September 2020

A few Toyota dealers across the country are offering huge discounts on select models this month. Customers can avail these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Yaris is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000.

Discounts on the V manual trim of the Toyota Glanza are limited to a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the Fortuner or Vellfire.

Later this month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will be launching the Urban Cruiser sub-four metre SUV. The model will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit. To read about the variant-wise features of the Urban Cruiser, click here.