    Discounts up to Rs 55,000 on Tata Harrier, Nexon, and Altroz in October

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts up to Rs 55,000 on Tata Harrier, Nexon, and Altroz in October

    Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering discounts across the product range in October 2020. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Tata Harrier Dark edition can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. All other variants of the model are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. The Tiago is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

    Discounts on all variants of the Tata Nexon are limited to a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 while the diesel variants are available with an additional exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Tigor can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount up to Rs 10,000. The petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz are offered with a corporate discount of Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

    Chandigarh₹ 6.12 Lakh
