Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Wagon R and Alto in September 2020

A few Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering huge discounts on various models for the month of September 2020. These benefits, valid across Arena and Nexa chain of outlets, are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Alto 800 is offered with a cash discount of Rs 18,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Benefits on the Ertiga are limited to a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Ecco and Wagon R include cash discounts of Rs 10,000, exchange bonuses of Rs 20,000, and corporate discounts of Rs 3,000 each. The S-Presso and Swift can be availed with cash discount sof Rs 10,000, exchange bonuses of Rs 20,000, and corporate discounts of Rs 5,000 each. The Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Vitara Brezza can be availed only with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Nexa

The Sigma variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Delta and Alpha variants of the hatchback are offered with cash discounts of Rs 20,000, exchange bonuses of Rs 15,000, and corporate discounts of Rs 5,000. The Zeta variant of the model is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on The Maruti Baleno include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ciaz is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The XL6 is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the S-Cross.