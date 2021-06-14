Discounts up to Rs 3 lakh on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV500, and Scorpio in June 2021

A few Mahindra dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with a cash discount of Rs 3 lakh. The XUV500 is offered with a cash discount of Rs 36,800, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 9,000, and accessories worth Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra Marazzo include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200. The Scorpio can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories up to Rs 15,000. The Bolero gets a cash discount of Rs 3,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV300 are available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000. The diesel variants of the SUV receive an additional benefit in the form of accessories worth Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Thar.