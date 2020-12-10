Discounts up to Rs 3 lakh on Jeep Compass in December 2020

Select Jeep dealerships in India are offering huge discounts on the Compass this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, complimentary accessories, and loyalty bonus.

The Jeep Compass is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.80 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, accessories worth Rs 50,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. There are no offers on the Wrangler.

Jeep is currently working on the Compass facelift, test-mules of which have been spotted on various occasions. The China-spec model was recently unveiled at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show, and we expect the same updates to be carried over to the India-spec model which is speculated to arrive in India sometime next year. You can read all about the facelifted Compass here.