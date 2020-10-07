CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 2.50 lakh on Honda Civic, Amaze, and City in October

    Discounts up to Rs 2.50 lakh on Honda Civic, Amaze, and City in October

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts up to Rs 2.50 lakh on Honda Civic, Amaze, and City in October

    Select Honda dealers across the country are offering huge discounts this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and extended warranty. 

    The petrol and diesel variants of the Honda Civic are offered with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh, respectively. The Amaze is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a five-year warranty.

    Discounts on the Honda Jazz and WR-V include a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. The new-gen Honda City can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. However, there are no offers on the fourth-gen City. 

