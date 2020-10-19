CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 2 lakh on Kia Carnival in October 2020

    Discounts up to Rs 2 lakh on Kia Carnival in October 2020

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Select Kia Motors India dealerships are offering huge discounts on the Carnival MPV in October. These benefits can be availed in the form of an exchange bonus, corporate discounts, AMC packs, and accessories.

    Discounts on the Kia Carnival include an exchange bonus of Rs 80,000, a corporate discount up to Rs 40,000, a three-year AMC maintenance pack, and the rear-seat entertainment package for the Prestige and Premium trims.

    There are no discounts on the Kia Seltos or the Sonet. The latter was launched in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-four metre SUV recently joined our long-term fleet, and to read our review, click here. The Seltos, which recently completed a year in the Indian market, will soon receive an anniversary edition variant, details of which can be read here.

    Kia Sonet
