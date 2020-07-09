Discounts of up to Rs 80,000 on Tata Harrier, Nexon and Tiago in July

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts on numerous models in July 2020. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no offers on the Altroz.

The Tata Harrier is available with benefits of up to Rs 80,000, including a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Nexon is offered only with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Tata Tigor include a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, taking the total benefits to Rs 45,000. The Tiago can be availed with benefits of Rs 28,000, including a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.