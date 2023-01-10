CarWale

    Discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars in January 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets the highest benefits of up to Rs 65,000

    - XL6 and Grand Vitara don’t have any offers for the month

    The year has only just begun, and many automakers are selling off their 2022 manufactured units at steep discounts and offers. Maruti Suzuki is also offering significant discounts on Nexa cars including the Ignis, Ciaz, and Baleno. These benefits come in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Starting with the hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Ignis’s manual variants can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000 for the MY22 and MY23 models, respectively. The entry-level hatchback from Nexa also has an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and corporate benefits of up to Rs 5,000, thus making the total savings on the Ignis up to Rs 50,000. Notably, cash benefits are not available for AMT variants of both MY22 and MY23 models.

    Next up, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is now available with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, valid only on the top-spec Alpha variant of the MY22 model. Besides that, there are no other deals on the Baleno.

    The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available with the highest benefits this month. On the MY22 model, the sedan receives a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and corporate benefits of up to Rs 5,000. Thus, making the total discount for January 2023 on the Ciaz go up to Rs 65,000. Moreover, the exchange and corporate benefits are available on both the MY22 and MY23 models.

    The Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the newly introduced Grand Vitara don’t have any offers for January. This is mainly because both vehicles are currently in high demand in the Indian market.

    All the offers are valid till 31 January, 2023. The benefits listed above may vary depending on location and are subject to stock availability. You can contact the nearest Nexa dealership for more information on the mentioned offers and discounts.

