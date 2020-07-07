Please Tell Us Your City

Discounts of up to Rs 60,000 on Mahindra XUV300, Scorpio and XUV500 in July

July 07, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Discounts of up to Rs 60,000 on Mahindra XUV300, Scorpio and XUV500 in July

A few Mahindra dealers across the country are offering discounts on numerous Mahindra models in July 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and accessories.

The petrol powered variants of the Mahindra XUV300 are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and accessories worth Rs 5,000. Additionally, the W4, W6 as well as the W8 and W8 (O) are offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

Discounts on the diesel powered Mahindra XUV300 include an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The XUV500 is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 while the Bolero can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The S5 variant of the Mahindra Scorpio is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and accessories worth Rs 10,000. Discounts on the S7, S9 and S11 variants of the SUV are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Mahindra Scorpio Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.84 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 14.99 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 14.22 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.33 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.46 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.36 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.08 Lakh onwards

