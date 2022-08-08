Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Tata Safari, Nexon, and Tiago in August 2022

Tata dealerships across the country are offering discounts on select products in their model range for the month of August 2022. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Tata Harrier and Safari can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. Select variants of the Nexon are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the XE, XM, and XT variants of the Tata Tiago and Tigor include an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. The XZ and XZ+ variants of these models receive an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000.

There are no discounts on the Tata Punch, Altroz, and CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor. The aforementioned offers are valid at select dealerships, so we suggest you check with your local dealer for the same.