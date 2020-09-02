Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on Renault Kwid, Triber and Duster in August 2020

Select Renault dealerships in India are offering discounts across the model range in the month of August 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and loyalty benefits.

The 1.5-litre RXS and RXZ variants of the Renault Duster 1.5-litre variant are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Duster 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variant is offered at a corporate discount of Rs 30,000.

Discounts on the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre variants include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 9,000. All variants of the Triber excluding the base RXE variant can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. The Duster 1.5-litre petrol RXE variant, and Kwid 0.8-litre STD and RXE variants are offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 each.