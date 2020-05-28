Datsun Redigo facelift: Variants explained

Datsun has revealed the Redigo facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in six colours including Vivid Blue, SandStone Brown, Blade Silver, Opal White, Bronze Grey and Fire Red.

Powertrain options on the Datsun Redigo facelift include BS6-compliant versions of the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines. The former produces 54bhp and 72Nm of torque while the latter produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. Both the motors are paired to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT unit is offered with the 1.0-litre variant. The Redigo facelift is available in six variants including D, A, T, T (O) 0.8L, T (O) 1.0L and T (O) AMT, the price list of which is available here. Following are the variant-wise features.

Redigo facelift D

Drive computer

Internally adjustable ORVMs

14-inch steel wheels with wheel caps

Black interior theme

ABS with EBD

Driver airbag

Driver and co-passenger seat belt reminder

Three point seat belt with pre-tensioners and load limiters (driver only)

Overspeed warning

Rear parking sensors

Redigo facelift A

Power steering

Air-conditioner

Digital tachometer

Body coloured bumpers

Chrome finish for AC knob dial

Redigo facelift T

Remote keyless entry

Central door locking

Intermittent wiper

14-inch steel wheels with mono-tone covers

Roof mounted antenna

Body coloured door handles

Dual-tone interior theme

Silver inserts on steering wheel and AC vents

Front door trim with fabric

Silver coloured inner door handles

2-DIN audio system with Aux-IN, USB and Bluetooth connectivity

Two front speakers

Redigo facelift T (O)

Intermittent wiper

Front power window

14-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers

Body coloured ORVMs

LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

LED tail lights

Piano black centre console

Passenger airbag

Three point seat belt with pre-tensioners and load limiters (driver and co-passenger)

Rear parking camera with reverse guidelines

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition