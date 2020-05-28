Datsun Redigo facelift: Variants explained

Datsun has revealed the Redigo facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in six colours including Vivid Blue, SandStone Brown, Blade Silver, Opal White, Bronze Grey and Fire Red.
Powertrain options on the Datsun Redigo facelift include BS6-compliant versions of the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines. The former produces 54bhp and 72Nm of torque while the latter produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. Both the motors are paired to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT unit is offered with the 1.0-litre variant. The Redigo facelift is available in six variants including D, A, T, T (O) 0.8L, T (O) 1.0L and T (O) AMT, the price list of which is available here. Following are the variant-wise features.
Redigo facelift D
Drive computer
Internally adjustable ORVMs
14-inch steel wheels with wheel caps
Black interior theme
ABS with EBD
Driver airbag
Driver and co-passenger seat belt reminder
Three point seat belt with pre-tensioners and load limiters (driver only)
Overspeed warning
Rear parking sensors
Redigo facelift A
Power steering
Air-conditioner
Digital tachometer
Body coloured bumpers
Chrome finish for AC knob dial
Redigo facelift T
Remote keyless entry
Central door locking
Intermittent wiper
14-inch steel wheels with mono-tone covers
Roof mounted antenna
Body coloured door handles
Dual-tone interior theme
Silver inserts on steering wheel and AC vents
Front door trim with fabric
Silver coloured inner door handles
2-DIN audio system with Aux-IN, USB and Bluetooth connectivity
Two front speakers
Redigo facelift T (O)
Intermittent wiper
Front power window
14-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers
Body coloured ORVMs
LED DRLs
LED fog lamps
LED tail lights
Piano black centre console
Passenger airbag
Three point seat belt with pre-tensioners and load limiters (driver and co-passenger)
Rear parking camera with reverse guidelines
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition