Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Datsun Redigo facelift launched: Now in pictures

Datsun Redigo facelift launched: Now in pictures

May 28, 2020, 11:59 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
601 Views
Write a comment
Datsun Redigo facelift launched: Now in pictures

The heavily revamped Datsun Redi-go facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showr0om Delhi). The entry-level hatchback is available in six variants - D, A, T, T (O), T (O) 1.0L and T (O) 1.0 AMT. Here's a closer look at the BS6 Redigo facelift via our comprehensive photo gallery.

Datsun redi-GO Exterior

We have already briefed you about why you should buy the new Datsun Redigo. The facelift version brings a more appealing design and a well-equipped package to the entry-level hatchback segment.

Datsun redi-GO Exterior

The fascia is completely revamped with a pair of sharp headlamps and a massive grille. There’s also unique L-shaped LED DRLs with integrated fog lamps, and black cladding on the bumper.

Datsun redi-GO Exterior

The rear features relatively less changes. It gets new LED taillights, a tailgate-mounted spoiler and a tweaked bumper with black plastic cladding to break the monotony.

Datsun redi-GO Exterior

The profile remains unchanged, although, the Redigo facelift features restyled wheel caps. The hatchback comes with a remarkable ground clearance of 187mm, which could shame a few compact SUVs.

Datsun redi-GO Engine

As far as engine line-up is concerned, there aren’t any changes. The new Redigo continues to be offered with a 54bhp/72Nm 0.8-litre petrol motor and a 67bhp/91Nm 1.0-litre unit. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard, but the latter also gets a five-speed AMT as an option.

Datsun redi-GO Interior

Although this being a mid-life facelift, Datsun has completely revamped the interiors of the new Redigo. It gets a swanky dual-tone dashboard, which is neatly laid-out. There’s also a part-analogue-part-digital instrument cluster, while the three-spoke steering wheel is carried over from the older version.

Datsun redi-GO Interior

The mid-cycle update also gets a touchscreen infotainment system. The eight-inch unit comes with support for Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Datsun redi-GO Interior

Datsun claims that the new Redigo facelift comes with best-in-class cabin space. The interiors also get new fabric upholstery for the seats with a unique tri-arrow pattern.

Datsun redi-GO Interior

As far as safety is concerned, the new Datsun Redigo comes loaded with dual airbag, ABS with EBD front seatbelt reminder, and high-speed warning as standard. It also gets a crash-resistant body shell, as claimed by the company.

Datsun redi-GO Exterior

The Redigo is a sporty-looking hatchback in the entry-level segment. It competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the Renault Kwid.

  • Datsun
  • Redi GO
  • Datsun Redi GO
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Datsun redi-GO Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.37 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.47 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 3.19 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 3.37 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.4 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 3.34 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.23 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113287 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in