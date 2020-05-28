Datsun Redigo facelift launched: Now in pictures

The heavily revamped Datsun Redi-go facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showr0om Delhi). The entry-level hatchback is available in six variants - D, A, T, T (O), T (O) 1.0L and T (O) 1.0 AMT. Here's a closer look at the BS6 Redigo facelift via our comprehensive photo gallery.

We have already briefed you about why you should buy the new Datsun Redigo. The facelift version brings a more appealing design and a well-equipped package to the entry-level hatchback segment.

The fascia is completely revamped with a pair of sharp headlamps and a massive grille. There’s also unique L-shaped LED DRLs with integrated fog lamps, and black cladding on the bumper.

The rear features relatively less changes. It gets new LED taillights, a tailgate-mounted spoiler and a tweaked bumper with black plastic cladding to break the monotony.

The profile remains unchanged, although, the Redigo facelift features restyled wheel caps. The hatchback comes with a remarkable ground clearance of 187mm, which could shame a few compact SUVs.

As far as engine line-up is concerned, there aren’t any changes. The new Redigo continues to be offered with a 54bhp/72Nm 0.8-litre petrol motor and a 67bhp/91Nm 1.0-litre unit. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard, but the latter also gets a five-speed AMT as an option.

Although this being a mid-life facelift, Datsun has completely revamped the interiors of the new Redigo. It gets a swanky dual-tone dashboard, which is neatly laid-out. There’s also a part-analogue-part-digital instrument cluster, while the three-spoke steering wheel is carried over from the older version.

The mid-cycle update also gets a touchscreen infotainment system. The eight-inch unit comes with support for Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Datsun claims that the new Redigo facelift comes with best-in-class cabin space. The interiors also get new fabric upholstery for the seats with a unique tri-arrow pattern.

As far as safety is concerned, the new Datsun Redigo comes loaded with dual airbag, ABS with EBD front seatbelt reminder, and high-speed warning as standard. It also gets a crash-resistant body shell, as claimed by the company.

The Redigo is a sporty-looking hatchback in the entry-level segment. It competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the Renault Kwid.