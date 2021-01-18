Datsun India announces discount of up to Rs 40,000 in January 2021

- Offers are applicable till 31 January, 2021

- Datsun GO and GO+ attract a discount of up to Rs 40,000

- Datsun Redigo attracts benefits of up to Rs 35,000

Datsun India has announced lucrative benefits and cash discounts across its product line-up in January 2021. Datsun sells the Redigo, GO, and the GO+ in India. The offers are likely to vary across variants and location, which is applicable till 31 January, 2021. Potential customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more. The exchange benefit can be availed only at NIC enabled dealership.

The Datsun Go and the GO+, both attract a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000. On the other hand, the Redigo attracts a total benefit of up to Rs 35,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 5,000 (Pillars of India and medical professional).

The five-seat GO and the seven-seat GO+ are powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which is available in both five-speed manual and CVT transmission options. The manual transmission variant produces 67bhp at 5,000rpm and 104Nm at 4,000rpm, while the CVT variant generates 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 104Nm at 4,400rpm.

Back in May 2020, Datsun introduced the Redigo facelift with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The hatchback is available in two petro engine options – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The smaller petrol engine produces 54bhp at 5,600rpm, while the bigger petrol engine generates 72Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. The 1.0-litre engine produces 67bhp and 5,550rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. The Datsun Redigo gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard, while the AMT option is limited to the 1.0-litre unit.