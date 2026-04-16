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    Creta Summer Edition: Why Hyundai Needs A Special Edition of its Bestseller

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Creta Summer Edition: Why Hyundai Needs A Special Edition of its Bestseller
    • Creta Summer Edition prices in India start at Rs. 12.06 lakh
    • Next-gen Creta expected to arrive in 2027

    Hyundai introduced the Creta Summer Edition in India last week, with prices starting at Rs. 12.06 lakh (ex-showroom). No, you might think that this offering might offer some kind of respite from the rising temperatures this season, but that isn’t the case, save for the rear sunshades, that is.

    Some might figure that this is Hyundai’s attempt to regain lost ground with the arrival of new models in the segment. But that isn’t accurate either, as the model continues to account for almost 18,000 units (Creta and Creta EV combined) over the last few months, with the difference in numbers over the last three months not even accounting for a single per cent drop.

    Hyundai Creta Left Front Three Quarter

    But then, why exactly was the Summer Edition the need of the hour? Consider the timelines of the Creta’s updates. The last significant revision for Hyundai’s bestseller arrived more than two years ago in the form of a facelift. While a new-generation model is currently in the works, it isn’t expected to be out until sometime next year. And with the compact SUV segment getting new additions, refreshes, and what not, it’s only a matter of time before the Creta starts lacking a certain freshness as a product. And this is why enhancements in the form of the Summer Edition, King Limited Edition, and the Knight Edition come along every now and then, adding a fresh breath of air to the Creta’s lifecycle.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Coming to the next-gen Creta, Hyundai is expected to offer a plethora of changes, two of the most important ones being the move to the new K3 platform that underpins the current iteration of the Kia Seltos, and the arrival of hybrid powertrains. The latter will not just be a boon for consumers in terms of better efficiency, but also help the carmaker achieve its CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) norms that get stricter with each passing stage. With CAFE III norms set to come into effect from April 2027, it shouldn’t be long before we see the new-gen Creta hit local shores.

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