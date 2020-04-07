Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki extends Rs 800 crore support to dealers

Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki extends Rs 800 crore support to dealers

April 07, 2020, 03:28 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
5357 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki extends Rs 800 crore support to dealers

- Maruti Suzuki has reportedly transferred Rs 800-900 crore in cash funds to dealers

- The company plans to increase digital marketing campaigns after the lockdown ends

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly extended support to its dealership network by transferring funds to the tune of Rs 800 crore. The news comes barely a week after the company announced service and warranty extensions for customer vehicles, details of which are available here.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in a nation-wide lockdown, automotive dealerships have been affected as all sales and service facilities have been stopped after the lockdown came into effect. Since the dealers are facing issues with cash flow, the company has reportedly transferred Rs 800-900 crore in cash funds to support their dealer partners.

The report added that Maruti Suzuki did not extend any help for BS4 vehicles as the company had exhausted all stock of BS4 vehicles by 23 March. After the lockdown is lifted, the brand plans to boost its digital marketing campaigns.

Image Source

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.61 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.62 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.6 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6421 Likes
1108335 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

235 Likes
193640 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in