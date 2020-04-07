Coronavirus pandemic: Maruti Suzuki extends Rs 800 crore support to dealers

- Maruti Suzuki has reportedly transferred Rs 800-900 crore in cash funds to dealers

- The company plans to increase digital marketing campaigns after the lockdown ends

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly extended support to its dealership network by transferring funds to the tune of Rs 800 crore. The news comes barely a week after the company announced service and warranty extensions for customer vehicles, details of which are available here.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in a nation-wide lockdown, automotive dealerships have been affected as all sales and service facilities have been stopped after the lockdown came into effect. Since the dealers are facing issues with cash flow, the company has reportedly transferred Rs 800-900 crore in cash funds to support their dealer partners.

The report added that Maruti Suzuki did not extend any help for BS4 vehicles as the company had exhausted all stock of BS4 vehicles by 23 March. After the lockdown is lifted, the brand plans to boost its digital marketing campaigns.

