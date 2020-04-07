Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: India's first drive-thru COVID-19 test facility opens in Delhi

April 07, 2020, 08:31 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Coronavirus pandemic: India's first drive-thru COVID-19 test facility opens in Delhi

The Coronavirus pandemic has crippled India and the country has come to a standstill, with only the emergency and medical services being operational. The government has created a taskforce to combat the virus and tests are being carried out on people who are infected or a suspect. However, this is set to change now, as India’s first-ever drive-thru COVID-19 test facility for general public has opened in New Delhi.

This private facility has been started by Dr. Dang's Lab in West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi. Citizens who wish to get themselves tested for COVID-19, needs to take a prior appointment at the laboratory's office website. What's more, they also need to carry a government ID, a patient proforma and a doctor’s prescription advising COVID-19 testing.

Needless to say, this isn't a free facility and customers will have to pay Rs 4,500 for the test. That said, the lab will email the test reports to customers within 24 to 36 hours of the sample collection. As for the sample-collection process, patients need to drive to the lab at the designated time slot. Once at the drive-thru, a medical practitioner will collect the samples from the patient’s nose and throat swabs.

The entire process takes not more than 10-12 minutes. Dr. Dang's Lab has ensured that the practitioners use all the necessary protective gear to make sure there isn't any transmission of the virus. What's more, the drive-thru area is disinfected before and after every test.

  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
  • COVID-19 testing
  • Coronavirus testing
