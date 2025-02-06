CarWale
    Complete Honda range now E20 compliant

    Complete Honda range now E20 compliant
    • List includes second-generation Amaze
    • First E20 compatible model was introduced in 2009

    Honda Car India is the first manufacturer in the country to make its complete range E20 compliant. This list includes everything from the newly launched third-generation Amaze, all the way to the City e:HEV. The automaker was one of the first to jump on the E20 bandwagon, going far back as 2009, to the second-generation Honda City.

    The Central Government has mandated all petrol-powered Mono-Fuel and Bi-Fuel vehicles with positive ignition engines, including Hybrids manufactured on and after 1 April, 2025 to be certified with Ethanol (E20) fuel, to comply with the prevailing emission norms.

    Speaking on the latest achievement, Kunal Behl, Vice President, of Marketing and Sales, at Honda Cars India Ltd. said, 'At Honda Cars India, we are committed to driving sustainable mobility solutions and all our cars have been E20 material compatible since Jan 2009 enabling our customers to adopt the greener E20 fuel without any modifications seamlessly. The latest compliance certification for all our current models ahead of the pan India E20 fuel introduction aligns with the Government of India’s goal to implement greener fuels. As India moves towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, HCIL will continue to remain at the forefront.”

