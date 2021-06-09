CarWale
    Compact SUV segment outsells mid-SUV and compact hatchback segments in May 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    341 Views
    Compact SUV segment outsells mid-SUV and compact hatchback segments in May 2021

    - Compact SUV segment contributes to over 23 per cent of passenger vehicle sales in May 2021

    - Top-three compact SUVs sold in India in May 2021 were the Kia Sonet (6,627 units), Tata Nexon (6,439 units), and the Hyundai Venue (4,840 units)

    In the last few years, the compact SUV segment has witnessed significant growth in demand. The rugged styling, better road presence, more space, and strategic pricing has encouraged new car customers to consider options in the compact SUV segment. In terms of segment-wise car sales in the country, the compact SUV segment took a lead with 24,399-unit sales in May 2021. The mid-SUV segment has been the second highest with 20,132-unit sales, followed by the compact hatchbacks in third place with 17,230-unit sales last month. 

    The compact SUV segment has contributed to over 23 per cent of the passenger vehicle sales in India last month. The top-three compact SUVs sold in India last month were the Kia Sonet (6,627 units), Tata Nexon (6,439 units), and the Hyundai Venue (4,840 units). Interestingly, the mid-SUV segment has outsold the compact hatchback segment for the first time in a while. The top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in May 2021 were – Hyundai Creta (7,527 units), Kia Seltos (4,277 units), and Mahindra Scorpio (1,782 units).

    The major contributor to the overall sales every month, the compact hatchback segment dropped down to the third place in May 2021. The top-three highest-selling models in the compact SUV segment are – Maruti Suzuki Swift (7,005 units), Hyundai Grand i10 (3,804 units), and the Tata Tiago (2,582 units).

