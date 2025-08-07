CarWale
    Comment: NITI Aayog Raises Concern over Low Electric Car Adoption

    Dwij Bhandut

    • Targeted at reducing dependence on fossil fuels
    • Electric cars in India only have a 2 per cent penetration rate
    • Increasing EV adoption: Need of the hour

    In a diverse geography like India, a mass initiative, more often than not, does not immediately take off. The same can be said for EV adoption in India. While green mobility aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in order to avoid associated geopolitical bottlenecks, the envisioned paradigm shift has been effectively choked by several driving factors.

    A recent report by NITI Aayog highlights that EV adoption in India has been lower than that of the West and China, reaching a cumulative penetration level of 7.6 per cent. This is highly against projected numbers, which are rather optimistic, standing at a 30 per cent adoption rate by 2030. The report highlights that we’ve taken a decade to reach this number, with the remaining 22 per cent to be achieved within the next five years.

    There are multiple driving factors that cause this bottleneck. To begin with, EVs aren’t limited to cars and bikes. They take precedence across commercial, freight, and other sectors. Although freight vehicles have picked up pace, the passenger car segment hasn’t. A cluttered charging network is another factor. According to the report, there are 14 cars per charging station in India (2 per cent E4W penetration) on an average. In contrast, China, with a 38 per cent penetration rate, has nine vehicles per charging station. The United States and Norway stand at 10 per cent/16 EVs per station and 93 per cent/24 EVs per station, respectively. We aren’t in a bad spot per se, but the penetration rate is concerning.

    Another driving factor that the report highlighted was the lack of awareness of EVs. The report states that several Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) are against installing local charging grids, fearing thermal runaways. Prospective owners rule out cost savings that an EV brings, especially after seeing a higher initial investment for EVs vs traditional ICE cars. The report emphasises on the need of awareness programs to mitigate these ongoing issues.

    Another issue with the Indian EV market is a limited advancement of battery technology. EVs in India began using NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) batteries, wherein cobalt mining is globally deemed as an environmental hazard. This later advanced to LFP chemistry (Lithium Ferro-Phosphate), which has better durability and a relatively farther EOL (End Of Life) period, which even enables manufacturers to offer lifetime warranties. Beyond the aforementioned chemistries, Solid-State Lithium Metal Batteries (SSLMB) have been conceptualised and under experimentation, but not material yet. The report recommends incentivising research to advance battery tech for safer operations across varied temperature ranges. The report finally proposes strong approaches to tackle existing challenges. These are listed below from an electric car standpoint:

    1. Moving from incentives to mandates: A clear policy to outline ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) adoption, which involves charting out a stringent plan to mandate the purchase and production of EVs, parallelly de-incentivising ICE cars.

    2. Saturation instead of thin distribution: To initially support five cities in five years, which should be expanded to scale up to 20, and subsequently 100 cities thereafter.

    3. Scaling up R&D for new battery tech: SSLMBs have only been a thing of current affairs. This is a golden opportunity for the Indian EV landscape to flourish.

    4. Scaling charging infrastructure: Study-based setup for key charging grids, unified app to locate charging stations instead of one app for one OEM, and setting up dedicated EV power grids.

    5. Capital costs to operational costs: Nurture battery leasing to cut upfront costs of buying an EV, to develop a battery passport system for evaluating battery health.

    6. Enhancing awareness to tackle preconceived notions and apprehensive sentiments against EVs.

