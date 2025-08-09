CarWale
    Citroen to Roll Out Feature Upgrades for Aircross, Basalt, and C3

    Jay Shah

    Citroen to Roll Out Feature Upgrades for Aircross, Basalt, and C3
    • Fresh updates for the Aircross, C3, and the Basalt
    • To expand the dealer network to 150 outlets

    Citroen India has announced a series of updates for three of its models - the C3 hatchback, Aircross SUV, and the Basalt coupe SUV. As part of its ‘2.0 – Shift Into The New’ strategy, these improvements will be implemented on customer feedback basis and engineering inputs from India-based teams.

    While specific details are limited, Citroen says that the upgrades will include design touches, enhanced interior comfort, and improved connectivity. The focus is on integrating features that resonate with Indian consumers, without compromising on the brand’s global standards.

    The plan coincides with a significant expansion of Citroen’s retail and service network. The brand intends to double its presence from 80 to 150 touchpoints by the end of 2025, with an emphasis on tier-2 to tier-4 outreach.

    Although a specific launch timeline for these refreshed models has not been revealed, the announcement signals Citroen’s effort to bring its product range in line with the expectations of Indian buyers. If executed well, these updates could help bridge the feature gap that has limited the models’ market performance.

    Citroen Aircross Image
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
