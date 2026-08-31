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    Citroen Teases New Budget Variant for Aircross and Basalt

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    Citroen Teases New Budget Variant for Aircross and Basalt
    • Launch in September
    • No mechanical changes expected

    The latest mantra in the Indian market is value addition in mid-spec variants, and Citroen is jumping on that bandwagon with a teaser indicating a new trim of this type for the Aircross SUV and Basalt coupe SUV.

    While the teaser only shows the outline of the two cars, it is likely to be new versions of the Plus variants offered for both cars. They are likely to offer additional features that were previously only available with higher-spec variants. The updates could also include some extra exterior bits at the front and rear as a part of the package.

    The Plus variant for both vehicles is a mid-point and is also where the 1.2-litre turbo powertrain comes into play. This engine can be had with either a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT. The other engine is a 1.2-litre NA petrol. As is the case with the Aircross and Basalt at present, the mid-spec variants fall in that price bracket of higher versions of sub-4 SUVs offering similar feature lists but with bigger cars and more space inside.

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