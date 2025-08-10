Citroen India’s new Strategic Plan: Here’s How It Could Turn Things Around

Given Citroen India’s relatively low sales volume and limited brand presence so far, the company’s new ‘2.0’ strategy seems to be an attempt at fixing two of its major concerns: market reach and relevance. Citroen’s operations remain relatively small as compared to other OEMs, having sold around 7,500 cars in CY 2024. By comparison, even low-volume brands like Nissan India, Skoda India, and Renault India sold approximately 29,000, 35,000, and 42,000 cars, respectively.

Citroen India’s renewed focus on product upgrades, expanding network reach to 150 touchpoints, and enhancing customer experience is now more crucial than ever. Here’s how it could help the brand.

More Competitive Products

Citroen has announced that it will upgrade its lineup yet again. The upgrades will come in the form of features that Indian customers want. At the moment, their most popular cars, namely the Aircross and the Basalt, lack feel-good features such as a sunroof (neither single-pane nor panoramic), ventilated seats, ADAS, connected car tech, window blinds, and more.

More importantly, Citroen India is also likely to improve the look and feel of the interiors of these vehicles. The latter is something that has been lacking in all of their products.

Long-term Commitment

So far, the brand has invested Rs. 5,300 crore in manufacturing, R&D, and localisation in India. Furthermore, there are plans to develop EVs and ICE models in India, which is a strong sign that Stellantis isn’t treating Citroen as a short-term experiment. That reassurance can help both dealers and buyers feel more confident in the brand.

Wider Network Coverage

Right now, many potential customers struggle to find a Citroen showroom nearby. Expanding from 80 to 150 touchpoints by the end of 2025 and ensuring service access within 100km for every buyer, will go a long way in addressing this gap. Citroen also needs to improve its after-sales experience, since service quality and costs are of huge concern to Indian car buyers. Citroen’s push for digitally enabled service with transparent pricing could help them gain the trust of the buyers, which is something they need to build from scratch.

If executed well, Citroen India’s 2.0 strategy could give it the visibility and product appeal they have lacked so far. However, the real test will be translating these announcements into consistent sales growth over the next two to three years.