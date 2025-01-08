CarWale
    AD

    Citroen hikes prices of the Aircross by Rs. 16,000

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,286 Views
    Citroen hikes prices of the Aircross by Rs. 16,000
    • Aircross prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh
    • Offered in three variants across two engine options

    Citroen India hiked the prices across the model range with effect from January 2025. Earlier this week, we took a detailed look at the revision in prices of the Basalt. This time around, our focus is on the Aircross.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The price hike of Rs. 16,000 is applicable only to select variants of the Aircross SUV. These include Plus 1.2 turbo MT 5S, Plus 1.2 turbo MT 7S, Max 1.2 turbo MT 5S, Max 1.2 turbo MT 5S dual-tone, Max 1.2 turbo MT 7S, Max 1.2 turbo MT 7S dual-tone, and the Plus 1.2 turbo 5S AT. The prices of the Aircross lineup now ranges from Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 14.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Citroen Aircross SUV is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in the naturally aspirated or turbocharged guise. Further, there are three transmissions – five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed torque converter automatic. Customers can choose from three variants, namely You, Plus, and Max. Additionally, there are five- and seven-seat layouts on offer.

    Citroen Aircross Image
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric SUV teased; to be launched in India tomorrow
     Next 
    BYD Sealion to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo; India launch this year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen Aircross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    youtube-icon
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    By CarWale Team04 Jan 2023
    150050 Views
    577 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th JAN
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X3
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD SeaLion 7
    BYD SeaLion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 8.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.92 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.44 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.66 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.92 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 10.32 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.31 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 10.29 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.81 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    youtube-icon
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    By CarWale Team04 Jan 2023
    150050 Views
    577 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen hikes prices of the Aircross by Rs. 16,000