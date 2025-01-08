Citroen hikes prices of the Aircross by Rs. 16,000

Aircross prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

Offered in three variants across two engine options

Citroen India hiked the prices across the model range with effect from January 2025. Earlier this week, we took a detailed look at the revision in prices of the Basalt. This time around, our focus is on the Aircross.

The price hike of Rs. 16,000 is applicable only to select variants of the Aircross SUV. These include Plus 1.2 turbo MT 5S, Plus 1.2 turbo MT 7S, Max 1.2 turbo MT 5S, Max 1.2 turbo MT 5S dual-tone, Max 1.2 turbo MT 7S, Max 1.2 turbo MT 7S dual-tone, and the Plus 1.2 turbo 5S AT. The prices of the Aircross lineup now ranges from Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 14.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Citroen Aircross SUV is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in the naturally aspirated or turbocharged guise. Further, there are three transmissions – five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed torque converter automatic. Customers can choose from three variants, namely You, Plus, and Max. Additionally, there are five- and seven-seat layouts on offer.