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    Citroen Hikes C3X Prices in India by Rs. 4,000

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Citroen Hikes C3X Prices in India by Rs. 4,000
    • Applicable to select variants
    • Prices now start at Rs. 4.99 lakh

    Citroen has revised the prices of its most affordable offering, the C3X, with immediate effect. As per the available details, the prices of select variants have witnessed an upward revision of Rs. 4,000. It is to be noted that Citroen recently hiked the prices of the AircrossX and the BasaltX.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Customers purchasing the Live, Live CNG, and Live (O) variants of the Citroen C3X will now have to shell out a premium of Rs. 4,000 over the outgoing price list. This brings the effective prices to Rs. 4.99 lakh, Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 5.53 lakh, respectively.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Notably, Citroen has not increased the prices for all other variants in the C3X range. The model is currently priced between Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 8.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. Transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed torque converter automatic units. The CNG version is available as a dealer-level retrofitment.

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