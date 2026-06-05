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    Citroen eC3X Teased: India Launch Likely Soon

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Citroen eC3X Teased: India Launch Likely Soon
    • Expected to bring along new features
    • Could be powered by the same 29.2kWh unit with a claimed range of 320km

    Citroen India has released the first teaser of the updated eC3, its sole electric offering for the local market. While the French automobile company has not revealed an official timeline, we expect the prices to be out in the coming weeks.

    As seen in the teaser image, the Citroen eC3X will get minor cosmetic updates, including LED fog lights, LED DRLs, and a projector setup for the headlamps. Elsewhere, we can see familiar elements like the alloy wheels, conventional antenna, front bumper, and a brushed silver skid plate.

    We had previously confirmed that Citroen was working on an update for the eC3 back in September 2025. The model is expected to get an enhanced feature set similar to what the C3 got when it received with the debut of the C3X. These could include an LED light package, keyless entry, push-button start, and an optional 360-degree camera.

    Propelling the 2026 Citroen eC3X is expected to be the same 29.2kWh battery pack with a single electric motor that returns a claimed range of 320km on a single charge. The power output of 56bhp and 143Nm is likely to remain unchanged, too.

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