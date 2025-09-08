CarWale
    Citroen eC3 Update in the Works

    Desirazu Venkat

    Citroen eC3 Update in the Works
    • Could be launched in 2026
    • No mechanical changes expected

    Citroen is on a spree to update all of its products, with the launch of the C3X and the Basalt X, and an Aircross X set to arrive within the next two months. Once these are updated, the eC3, too, will get an update as a part of the automaker's planned upgrades for its range.

    No timelines have been specified, but we expect that it will be in early 2026 along the lines of what is being offered with the C3X. This means features like push button start, keyless entry, cruise control, LED light package, and an optional 360-degree camera.

    The only battery on offer is a 29.2kWh pack offering a claimed range of 320km, with a DC fast charging time of 57 minutes to go from 10-80 per cent. We expect this battery pack to be unchanged in the eC3X (if it is called so).

    Whilst looking promising initially, the eC3 has not exactly set the sales charts on fire, even amongst a rather minimal number of rivals like the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and the MG Comet. This update could change things for the automaker as it would make the eC3 the segment standard not just in terms of range and size, but also in features.

    Citroen eC3 Image
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 12.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Citroen eC3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.44 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.73 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.75 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.52 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 13.69 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.67 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.73 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.56 Lakh

