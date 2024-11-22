Citroen eC3 real-world range tested

Brand claims a driving range of 320km

Prices start at Rs. 12.7 lakh

The Citroen eC3 is the brand’s first and only electric car on sale in the country. It is currently available in two variants, Feel and Shine, at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 12.7 lakh. We had the eC3 for almost a week, and we put it through our real-world driving range test. In this article, we have listed our findings.

The Citroen eC3 is only offered with a single 29.2kWh battery pack unit and a single front-mounted motor. In this state of tune, the eC3 produces 56bhp and 143Nm of peak torque while delivering a claimed driving range of 320km on a single charge.

As per our testing protocols, we begin the range test of the eC3 in its standard drive mode with regen mode set to default. Then, we usually set the AC temperature between 21 to 23 degrees. However, the eC3 comes with a manual AC, so the knob was adjusted to what felt like 23 degrees. Meanwhile, the fan speed was kept at one.

We drove the Citroen eC3 majorly within the city limits with 25 per cent of highway test. Having said that, the electric hatchback managed to cover 218.8km before the battery was completely depleted and the car couldn’t power on. As per our observations, the AC was cut off once the battery percentage dropped to 5 per cent. Then, at 2 per cent, the maximum speed was limited to 10kmph.