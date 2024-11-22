CarWale
    AD

    Citroen eC3 real-world range tested

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    16,958 Views
    Citroen eC3 real-world range tested
    • Brand claims a driving range of 320km
    • Prices start at Rs. 12.7 lakh

    The Citroen eC3 is the brand’s first and only electric car on sale in the country. It is currently available in two variants, Feel and Shine, at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 12.7 lakh. We had the eC3 for almost a week, and we put it through our real-world driving range test. In this article, we have listed our findings.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Citroen eC3 is only offered with a single 29.2kWh battery pack unit and a single front-mounted motor. In this state of tune, the eC3 produces 56bhp and 143Nm of peak torque while delivering a claimed driving range of 320km on a single charge.

    Interior AC Controls

    As per our testing protocols, we begin the range test of the eC3 in its standard drive mode with regen mode set to default. Then, we usually set the AC temperature between 21 to 23 degrees. However, the eC3 comes with a manual AC, so the knob was adjusted to what felt like 23 degrees. Meanwhile, the fan speed was kept at one.

    Exterior Rear Logo

    We drove the Citroen eC3 majorly within the city limits with 25 per cent of highway test. Having said that, the electric hatchback managed to cover 218.8km before the battery was completely depleted and the car couldn’t power on. As per our observations, the AC was cut off once the battery percentage dropped to 5 per cent. Then, at 2 per cent, the maximum speed was limited to 10kmph.

    Battery PercentageRange (Km)Trip (Km)
    100%2280
    75%17154.3
    50%118114.4
    25%51173
    0%0218.8
    Citroen eC3 Image
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 12.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra BE 6e teased ahead of debut next week
     Next 
    Mahindra reveals new details on INGLO platform

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen eC3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    youtube-icon
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    By CarWale Team04 Jan 2023
    149817 Views
    577 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th DEC
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th NOV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Camry 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Dec 2024
    Toyota Camry 2024

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Dec 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Dec 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Aircross facelift
    Citroen Aircross facelift

    Rs. 10.25 - 14.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen eC3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.45 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.75 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.60 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.12 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.52 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.52 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.75 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    youtube-icon
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    By CarWale Team04 Jan 2023
    149817 Views
    577 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen eC3 real-world range tested