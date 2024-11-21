CarWale
    Citroen C5 Aircross base variant delisted

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Citroen C5 Aircross base variant delisted
    • Now available in a single fully loaded variant
    • Prices now start at Rs. 39.99 lakh

    Citroen India has removed the entry-level Feel variant of the C5 Aircross from its website, hinting that it has been discontinued. The base variant of the brand’s flagship SUV was priced at Rs. 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Right Side View

    The C5 Aircross is now offered only in the top-spec Shine variant which comes with an optional dual-tone paint and is priced at Rs. 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Comparing both variants, the entry-level offering missed out on a few features like a 10-inch touchscreen system, electric tailgate, wireless charger, grip control modes, hill descent control, and leatherette upholstery.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to the front wheels.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
