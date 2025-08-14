Citroen C3X Variants Explained: Which Variant Gets What?

The new Citroen C3 range, which includes the C3X, comes in four variants: Live, Feel, Feel (O), and Shine. The updated hatch comes with three powertrain options: 1.2-litre NA petrol MT (82bhp), 1.2-litre turbo petrol MT (110bhp), and 1.2-litre turbo petrol AT (110bhp). A CNG kit is available for select NA petrol variants. Here’s what you get in every variant in terms of features.

The entry-level Live variant is for budget-conscious buyers who want the size and space of the fairly large C3.

C3 Live: Highlighting Features

Halogen headlamps, body-coloured bumpers, and a matte black grille

Fabric upholstery and integrated front headrests

Manual AC and front power windows

Four-speaker audio with Bluetooth and USB (wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto)

Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors

Next up is the Feel variant, which adds convenience upgrades.

Extra Features over the Live Variant

LED DRLs, gloss black ORVMs, and wheel arch cladding

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Rear power windows and one-touch driver’s window

Satin chrome AC knobs and parking brake lever tip

The Feel (O) variant bridges the gap with the Shine variant with safety features.

Extra Features over the Feel variant

LED projector headlamps and fog lamps

Adjustable front headrests, rear defogger, and wiper

Electrochromic IRVM

Side and curtain airbags and ISOFIX mounts

Remote keyless entry

The Shine is the most expensive variant, getting all features that have been added for the new C3X version.

Extra Features over the Feel (O) Variant