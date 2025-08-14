CarWale
    Citroen C3X Variants Explained: Which Variant Gets What?

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Citroen C3X Variants Explained: Which Variant Gets What?

    The new Citroen C3 range, which includes the C3X, comes in four variants: Live, Feel, Feel (O), and Shine. The updated hatch comes with three powertrain options: 1.2-litre NA petrol MT (82bhp), 1.2-litre turbo petrol MT (110bhp), and 1.2-litre turbo petrol AT (110bhp). A CNG kit is available for select NA petrol variants. Here’s what you get in every variant in terms of features.

    The entry-level Live variant is for budget-conscious buyers who want the size and space of the fairly large C3.

    C3 Live: Highlighting Features

    • Halogen headlamps, body-coloured bumpers, and a matte black grille
    • Fabric upholstery and integrated front headrests
    • Manual AC and front power windows
    • Four-speaker audio with Bluetooth and USB (wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto)
    • Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors

    Next up is the Feel variant, which adds convenience upgrades.

    Extra Features over the Live Variant

    • LED DRLs, gloss black ORVMs, and wheel arch cladding
    • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
    • 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
    • Rear power windows and one-touch driver’s window
    • Satin chrome AC knobs and parking brake lever tip

    The Feel (O) variant bridges the gap with the Shine variant with safety features.

    Extra Features over the Feel variant

    • LED projector headlamps and fog lamps
    • Adjustable front headrests, rear defogger, and wiper
    • Electrochromic IRVM
    • Side and curtain airbags and ISOFIX mounts
    • Remote keyless entry

    The Shine is the most expensive variant, getting all features that have been added for the new C3X version.

    Extra Features over the Feel (O) Variant

    • Diamond-cut 15-inch alloys
    • Dual-tone roof and chrome front grille
    • Auto AC and leather-wrapped steering wheel
    • Passive entry and push-button start (turbo AT)
    • Digital driver’s cluster
    • Surround view camera (optional extra), ESP, hill hold, TPMS (turbo only)
    • Wireless charger
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 5.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
