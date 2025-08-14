Citroen C3X Variants Explained: Which Variant Gets What?

The new Citroen C3 range, which includes the C3X, comes in four variants: Live, Feel, Feel (O), and Shine. The updated hatch comes with three powertrain options: 1.2-litre NA petrol MT (82bhp), 1.2-litre turbo petrol MT (110bhp), and 1.2-litre turbo petrol AT (110bhp). A CNG kit is available for select NA petrol variants. Here’s what you get in every variant in terms of features.
The entry-level Live variant is for budget-conscious buyers who want the size and space of the fairly large C3.
C3 Live: Highlighting Features
- Halogen headlamps, body-coloured bumpers, and a matte black grille
- Fabric upholstery and integrated front headrests
- Manual AC and front power windows
- Four-speaker audio with Bluetooth and USB (wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto)
- Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors
Next up is the Feel variant, which adds convenience upgrades.
Extra Features over the Live Variant
- LED DRLs, gloss black ORVMs, and wheel arch cladding
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- Rear power windows and one-touch driver’s window
- Satin chrome AC knobs and parking brake lever tip
The Feel (O) variant bridges the gap with the Shine variant with safety features.
Extra Features over the Feel variant
- LED projector headlamps and fog lamps
- Adjustable front headrests, rear defogger, and wiper
- Electrochromic IRVM
- Side and curtain airbags and ISOFIX mounts
- Remote keyless entry
The Shine is the most expensive variant, getting all features that have been added for the new C3X version.
Extra Features over the Feel (O) Variant
- Diamond-cut 15-inch alloys
- Dual-tone roof and chrome front grille
- Auto AC and leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Passive entry and push-button start (turbo AT)
- Digital driver’s cluster
- Surround view camera (optional extra), ESP, hill hold, TPMS (turbo only)
- Wireless charger