Citroen C3X Teased: Photo Gallery

    Citroen recently revamped its India strategy, pouring in Rs. 5,300 crore as an R&D and go-to-market investment. The French carmaker also teased its upcoming C3X coupe SUV, with the cricket legend, MS Dhoni, as its ambassador.

    The recently teased C3X reveals a few details. Up front, we can see a chevron Citroen logo, grille with multiple horizontal slats, split DRLs, and projector headlights.

    Grille

    To the rear, a dual-chevron Citroen logo and an accented C3X badge can be seen.

    Rear View

    To the side, the right ORVM has a small camera, hinting at a 360-degree setup.

    Right Side View

    There's also a sporty hubcap with a dual-chevron Citroen logo.

    Wheel

    The ORVM-mounted turn indicator looks like a halogen light. There's also a red accent running through it.

    ORVM Blinker

    Mechanically, the C3X may get the same powertrain as the C3, likely underpinned by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor. A fully digital IC and a 10-inch infotainment screen should also be carried over in this coupe SUV.

