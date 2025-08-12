Citroen C3X Launched at Rs. 7.91 Lakh: 360-degree Camera, Cruise Control, and More

Push button start and an all-LED light package offered

360-degree camera and cruise control to stay competitive in its segment

Citroen India launched the updated version of the C3 hatchback. Called the C3X, it gets a slew of cosmetic and functional upgrades. This launch also brings in price cuts for the base C3.

Following a teaser a short while ago, the C3X is a part of the carmaker’s ‘2.0 – Shift Into The New’ strategy. Contrary to our guesses, the C3X retains the same body style as the existing C3. The hatch now gets cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera setup (optional add-on for Rs. 25,000), all LED lights, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via the 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and a rear USB-C port. Additional safety features include six airbags, ESP, ABS, EBD, ISOFIX mounts, TPMS, engine immobiliser, speed-sensing door locks, and a perimetric alarm.

The C3X remains mechanically unchanged, continuing with the same 1.2-litre Puretech 82 NA (80.4bhp/115Nm) and 1.2-litre Puretech 110 Direct Injection turbo petrol (108.54bhp/205Nm) motors. This setup is paired either with 6AT or 5/6MT systems, enabling a sub-10-second zero to 100kmph sprint. Claimed efficiency numbers stand at 19.3kmpl.

The Citroen C3X gets five monotone (Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, and Garnet Red), two dual-tone (Cosmo Blue with Polar White Roof and Garnet Red with Perla Nera Black), and three interior (Injected Grey for the C3 Live, Anodized Grey for the C3 Feel, and Metropolitan leatherette-wrapped IP for the C3X Shine) colourways.

Here’s a comprehensive price list, which includes the revised prices of the base C3 (all ex-showroom):

Variant Powertrain Gearbox Price C3 X Shine Turbo AT PureTech 110 DI-Turbo 6AT Rs. 9.89 lakh C3 X Shine Turbo PureTech 110 DI-Turbo 6MT Rs. 9.11 lakh C3 X Shine NA # PureTech 82 5MT Rs. 7.91 lakh C3 X Shine NA Dual Tone# PureTech 82 5MT Rs. 8.05 lakh C3 Feel NA O# PureTech 82 5MT Rs. 7.27 lakh C3 Feel NA# PureTech 82 5MT Rs. 6.23 lakh C3 Live NA# PureTech 82 5MT Rs. 5.25 lakh

# Optional CNG retrofitment for Rs. 93,000

The C3X is available for bookings across nationwide Citroen dealerships. An exhibit will be displayed by mid-August, with deliveries scheduled to commence in the first week of September.