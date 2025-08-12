CarWale
    AD

    Citroen C3X Launched at Rs. 7.91 Lakh: 360-degree Camera, Cruise Control, and More

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    78,469 Views
    Citroen C3X Launched at Rs. 7.91 Lakh: 360-degree Camera, Cruise Control, and More
    • Push button start and an all-LED light package offered
    • 360-degree camera and cruise control to stay competitive in its segment

    Citroen India launched the updated version of the C3 hatchback. Called the C3X, it gets a slew of cosmetic and functional upgrades. This launch also brings in price cuts for the base C3.

    Following a teaser a short while ago, the C3X is a part of the carmaker’s ‘2.0 – Shift Into The New’ strategy. Contrary to our guesses, the C3X retains the same body style as the existing C3. The hatch now gets cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera setup (optional add-on for Rs. 25,000), all LED lights, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via the 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and a rear USB-C port. Additional safety features include six airbags, ESP, ABS, EBD, ISOFIX mounts, TPMS, engine immobiliser, speed-sensing door locks, and a perimetric alarm.

    Dashboard

    The C3X remains mechanically unchanged, continuing with the same 1.2-litre Puretech 82 NA (80.4bhp/115Nm) and 1.2-litre Puretech 110 Direct Injection turbo petrol (108.54bhp/205Nm) motors. This setup is paired either with 6AT or 5/6MT systems, enabling a sub-10-second zero to 100kmph sprint. Claimed efficiency numbers stand at 19.3kmpl.

    Dashboard

    The Citroen C3X gets five monotone (Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, and Garnet Red), two dual-tone (Cosmo Blue with Polar White Roof and Garnet Red with Perla Nera Black), and three interior (Injected Grey for the C3 Live, Anodized Grey for the C3 Feel, and Metropolitan leatherette-wrapped IP for the C3X Shine) colourways.

    Here’s a comprehensive price list, which includes the revised prices of the base C3 (all ex-showroom):

    Variant

    Powertrain

    Gearbox

    Price

    C3 X Shine Turbo AT

    PureTech 110 DI-Turbo

    6AT

    Rs. 9.89 lakh

    C3 X Shine Turbo

    PureTech 110 DI-Turbo

    6MT

    Rs. 9.11 lakh

    C3 X Shine NA #

    PureTech 82

    5MT

    Rs. 7.91 lakh

    C3 X Shine NA Dual Tone#

    PureTech 82

    5MT

    Rs. 8.05 lakh

    C3 Feel NA O#

    PureTech 82

    5MT

    Rs. 7.27 lakh

    C3 Feel NA#

    PureTech 82

    5MT

    Rs. 6.23 lakh

    C3 Live NA#

    PureTech 82

    5MT

    Rs. 5.25 lakh

     # Optional CNG retrofitment for Rs. 93,000

    The C3X is available for bookings across nationwide Citroen dealerships. An exhibit will be displayed by mid-August, with deliveries scheduled to commence in the first week of September.

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 5.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    VinFast VF6 Electric SUV Spied Testing Ahead of India Launch
     Next 
    Renault Kiger facelift India Launch on 24 August

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    70192 Views
    428 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Hatchbacks
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 4.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Aug
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Renault Kiger Facelift
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Renault Kiger Facelift

    Rs. 6.20 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Sep 2025
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7

    Rs. 35.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 5.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 8.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.24 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.48 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 5.90 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.24 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.38 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 5.98 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.35 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.20 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    70192 Views
    428 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C3X Launched at Rs. 7.91 Lakh: 360-degree Camera, Cruise Control, and More