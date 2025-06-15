CarWale
    Citroen C3 Sport Edition Details Revealed ahead of Launch

    Dwij Bhandut

    28,572 Views
    Citroen C3 Sport Edition Details Revealed ahead of Launch

    • New decal

    • Fresh interior theme

    • No mechanical changes

    The Citroen C3 hatchback gets a plethora of powertrain options. Now, the carmaker is set to launch a special edition, wherein we have exclusive info from dealer sources.

    Set to be called the Sport Edition, the new Citroen C3 will get a rally-inspired C3 decal and a new interior theme. The seats will get red accents and 'SPORT' badges. A bonus feature will be the addition of ambient lights, wireless charger, and a dashcam, sources confirm. Other features like accented AC knobs, auto-fold ORVMs, automatic climate control, 10.25-inch infotainment, 7-inch instrument cluster, four-speaker audio system, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will likely be carried over.

    Citroen C3 Left Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, as with the majority of special editions, we don't expect it to change. Hence, we expect the same powertrain, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor, rated to churn out 108.6bhp and 205Nm torque. This should ideally be paired with a six-speed AT system. Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, tri-point seat belts, engine immobilizer, ESP, speed-sensing door lock, hill hold, TPMS, and a rear-view camera.

    With regards to its price, the special edition will likely command a premium of Rs. 30,000 over the existing range-topping variant. The carmaker sees potential with these special editions, hence the C3 Dark Edition will be followed by the Sport Edition.

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Citroen C3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.33 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.77 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.11 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.33 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.49 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.02 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.70 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.25 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.11 Lakh

