Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched: Now in Pictures

Citroen India has just launched the C3 Limited Sport Edition, a more dynamic take on its hatchback. This new edition is designed for buyers who want extra style and a sportier feel, boasting an athletic look and enhanced performance. The Citroen C3 Sport Edition is now available for booking and purchase at all Citroen dealerships across India. Here's a first look at the car through our picture gallery before it hits the streets!

Citroen C3 Sport Edition Picture Gallery

The brand has introduced a new exterior shade - Garnet Red for the first time in the C3 lineup. It is exclusive to this Sport Edition.

Limited in number, the Sport Edition boasts a fresh colourway and additional enhancements. The exterior is adorned with 'Sport' decals and racing lines across its body.

Inside, the seating layout and design is unchanged, but there are additions like an ambient cabin lighting and sporty metal pedals.

Moreover, it features custom seat covers, carpet mats, and seatbelt cushions, all of which are styled to accentuate the car's energetic identity.

In addition to the visual and mechanical upgrades, buyers can also opt for an optional Tech Kit, which includes a wireless charger and a dashcam, priced at an additional Rs. 15,000.

The Citroen C3 Limited Sport Edition itself is priced at a premium of Rs. 21,000 over the standard C3 variants.

Powertrain

Citroen is offering the C3 Sport Edition in the turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated engine options. The more powerful version is powered by the 1.2-litre turbo PureTech petrol engine, producing 110bhp and 205Nm torque, making it the most powerful in its segment. This mill is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission system. The other 81bhp version is also a 1.2-litre petrol engine, rated to churn out 115Nm torque.