    Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Gets cosmetic updates and feature enhancements
    • Available across all variants

    Citroen India has introduced a new offering in the C3 range, called the Sport Edition. It is available in two kits, where the standard kit is priced at Rs. 21,000, while the tech kit commands an ask of Rs. 15,000 over the price of the regular C3.

    The limited-edition Citroen C3 Sport Edition boasts ‘Sport’ theme decals, ambient lighting in the cabin, aluminium pedals, and Sport-themed inserts for elements including the seat covers, seatbelt cushions, and carpet mats.

    Simultaneously, the optional tech kit for the C3 Sport Edition enhances this proposition with the addition of a dashcam and a wireless mobile charger. Additionally, the offering brings in a new Garnet Red paint.

    Under the hood, the new Citroen C3 Sport Edition is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in NA and turbocharged forms. Transmission options include five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

    Citroen C3
