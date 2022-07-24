Citroen C3 launched: Variants explained

Post much wait, the Citroen C3 has finally been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Under the hood, the vehicle offers two engine options – Naturally Aspirated PureTech 82 and Turbo PureTech 110. The C3 is available in two variant options – Live and Feel.

Read below to learn more about the variant-wise features –

Live

- Powered by the Naturally Aspirated PureTech 82 engine

- Silver painted brand logo/ glossy black ORVMs/ Rubic bolster and Nimbus insert/ roof antenna

- Front power windows with one touch-down function/ digital cluster/ manual AC with heater

- Smartphone storage in rear console/ distance to empty/ average fuel consumption

- Low fuel warning/ gear shift indicator/ front roof lamp/ Dual front airbags/ ABS with EBD

- Reverse parking sensors/ rear doors manual child lock/ front seat belt reminder/high-speed alert

Feel (In addition to features from Live variant)

- Available in Naturally Aspirated PureTech 82 engine and Turbo Puretech 110

- Chrome brand logo/ Sash tape on C-Pillar in dual-tone option/ high gloss black ORVMs

- Rubic bolster and Hexalight insert/ anodized orange and anodized grey instrument panel options

- Gloss black outer ring on side AC vents/ four speakers/ manually adjustable ORVMs/ tilt steering

- Manual driver seat adjustment/ steering wheel with audio and phone controls/ parcel shelf

- A 10.2-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

- Satin chrome on inside door handles, AC vent inner part, steering wheel, and gear lever surround

Interestingly, the Feel variant also offers multiple options such as Vibe pack, dual-tone, dual-tone Vibe pack, and Turbo dual-tone Vibe pack.