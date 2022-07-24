CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Citroen C3 launched: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    544 Views
    Citroen C3 launched: Variants explained

    Post much wait, the Citroen C3 has finally been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Under the hood, the vehicle offers two engine options – Naturally Aspirated PureTech 82 and Turbo PureTech 110. The C3 is available in two variant options – Live and Feel. 

    Read below to learn more about the variant-wise features –

    Live

    - Powered by the Naturally Aspirated PureTech 82 engine

    - Silver painted brand logo/ glossy black ORVMs/ Rubic bolster and Nimbus insert/ roof antenna

    - Front power windows with one touch-down function/ digital cluster/ manual AC with heater

    - Smartphone storage in rear console/ distance to empty/ average fuel consumption

    - Low fuel warning/ gear shift indicator/ front roof lamp/ Dual front airbags/ ABS with EBD

    - Reverse parking sensors/ rear doors manual child lock/ front seat belt reminder/high-speed alert

    Feel (In addition to features from Live variant)

    - Available in Naturally Aspirated PureTech 82 engine and Turbo Puretech 110

    - Chrome brand logo/ Sash tape on C-Pillar in dual-tone option/ high gloss black ORVMs 

    - Rubic bolster and Hexalight insert/ anodized orange and anodized grey instrument panel options 

    - Gloss black outer ring on side AC vents/ four speakers/ manually adjustable ORVMs/ tilt steering 

    - Manual driver seat adjustment/ steering wheel with audio and phone controls/ parcel shelf 

    - A 10.2-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    - Satin chrome on inside door handles, AC vent inner part, steering wheel, and gear lever surround

    Interestingly, the Feel variant also offers multiple options such as Vibe pack, dual-tone, dual-tone Vibe pack, and Turbo dual-tone Vibe pack. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Weekly news round-up: New Maruti S-Presso launched, Citroen C3 prices revealed, Maruti Grand Vitara unveiled
     Next 
    Mahindra teases five new electric vehicles ahead of its debut on 15 August

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.73 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.88 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.67 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.66 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C3 launched: Variants explained