    Citroen C3 hatchback updated with more features

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    15,731 Views
    • Climate control, LED headlights added 
    • Price revision expected

    On sale since mid-2022, the Citroen C3 has steadily had feature updates every now and then to improve its value quotient. This time around, the hatchback has received its most substantial update yet when it comes to features. At the ongoing national media drive of the upcoming Basalt coupe SUV, Citroen India has also showcased the updated C3 hatchback with more features as standard in its most expensive trim level. 

    Citroen C3 Headlight

    These include LED projector headlights, auto climate control, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags and auto folding wing mirrors. Mechanically, there are no changes and the C3 continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which can be had either as a naturally aspirated unit or a turbocharged unit. 

    Citroen C3 AC Controls

    We have tested the latter for its real-world mileage and in our city driving cycle, the C3 turbo petrol MT returned a mileage of 11.7kmpl, with the MID indicating 11.9kmpl. Similarly, during the highway test, it returned a fuel efficiency of 17.58kmpl, while the MID showed 18kmpl. Like the updated C3 Aircross, the updated C3 is expected to have a price hike. We will know the exact numbers once Citroen India officially launches the car.

    Citroen C3 Dashboard
    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
