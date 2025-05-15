Citroen C3 CNG Launched in India

Official CNG kit

Costs Rs. 93,000

Citroen India has launched the CNG version of the C3. The brand-authorised CNG retrofitment adds Rs. 93,000 to the price of the hatchback. It will be available across Citroen dealerships via a certified retrofitment program.

The CNG kit delivers a claimed mileage of up to 28.1 km per kg. It is engineered to work with the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine option available with Live, Feel, Feel (O), and Shine variants. As for the warranty, Citroen is offering a three-year/1,00,000 km warranty on the car and CNG components. The CNG nozzle is integrated within the fuel filler port.

On sale since mid-2022, the Citroen C3 has steadily had feature updates every now and then to improve its value quotient. The hatchback received its last major update in August 2024, wherein the carmaker added features like LED projector headlights, auto climate control, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and auto-folding wing mirrors.