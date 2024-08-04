CarWale
    Citroen C3 Aircross gets climate control, LED headlights and more features

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Citroen C3 Aircross gets climate control, LED headlights and more features
    • Price revision expected along with new features 
    • No mechanical upgrades

    One of the biggest drawbacks of the India-spec Citroen C3 Aircross is the limited number of features that it gets, even in the most expensive variant. That’s certainly not the case with the updated C3 Aircross that Citroen India has just unveiled alongside the launch of the Basalt coupe SUV.  

    Citroen C3 Aircross Headlight

    The C3 Aircross has finally gotten a substantial update to its features list. In fact, the equipment list now includes LED projector headlights, auto climate control, a bigger sliding front armrest, flip-style key and six airbags. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross Rear Row AC Controls

    What’s also worth noting is that Citroen has repositioned the rear power window switches from the centre binnacle (between the front seats) to the rear door pads. The latter is far more convenient and we are glad Citroen has finally made the switch.  

    Citroen C3 Aircross Rear Door

    The C3 Aircross sold here in India is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine making 109bhp and 205Nm. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. Currently, the vehicle is priced from Rs. 10 lakh to just above Rs. 14 lakh although we expect a price hike once Citroen India launches this updated version with more features.   

    Citroen C3 Aircross Front Row Seats
    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
