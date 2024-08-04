Citroen C3 Aircross gets climate control, LED headlights and more features

Price revision expected along with new features

No mechanical upgrades

One of the biggest drawbacks of the India-spec Citroen C3 Aircross is the limited number of features that it gets, even in the most expensive variant. That’s certainly not the case with the updated C3 Aircross that Citroen India has just unveiled alongside the launch of the Basalt coupe SUV.

The C3 Aircross has finally gotten a substantial update to its features list. In fact, the equipment list now includes LED projector headlights, auto climate control, a bigger sliding front armrest, flip-style key and six airbags.

What’s also worth noting is that Citroen has repositioned the rear power window switches from the centre binnacle (between the front seats) to the rear door pads. The latter is far more convenient and we are glad Citroen has finally made the switch.

The C3 Aircross sold here in India is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine making 109bhp and 205Nm. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. Currently, the vehicle is priced from Rs. 10 lakh to just above Rs. 14 lakh although we expect a price hike once Citroen India launches this updated version with more features.