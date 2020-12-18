Citroen Berlingo MPV spied testing on Indian roads

- 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine being tested under the prototype’s bonnet

- Available in a five and seven-seater layout

It seems that Citroen has been working tirelessly on the upcoming models it plans to launch in India. We have already spotted the C5 Aircross and a sub-metre SUV being tested in the country. This time around, we have snapped pictures of Berlingo MPV test mule doing test runs on the Gurugram highway. The MPV does not wear any disguise except the concealed badges at the front and rear.

The Berlingo is currently in its third generation and is an iconic model for the brand in the international markets. It is underpinned by the brand’s newest EMP2 platform and the spotted MPV has the same front fascia as the C5 Aircross with split headlight units, a shorter bonnet and a raised driver position for a more commanding view of the road. On the side, the prototype sports a higher waistline and sliding doors for the second-row occupants with door protection at the bottom. The rear of the MPV gets vertically position tail lamps, large rear windscreen, and a tail gate mounted number plate slot.

We could not gather many details as to the interiors of the MPV but based on the model sold overseas, we know that is available in five and seven-seater body styles named as M and XL respectively. It is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation, wireless charging and loads of storage space.

The compact version of the Berlingo measures 4.4metres whereas the elongated one goes up to 4.75 metres. This makes for an ideal and practical product for India considering the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is shorter in dimensions. For the mechanical bit, Citroen comes with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options globally. Interestingly, Citroen already manufactures the 1.2-litre petrol engine in India with an output of 110bhp to 130bhp which we reckon was under the hood of this testing vehicle. The Berlingo is not a part of the brand’s ‘C-Cubed plan’ for India, but who knows, the French car-maker might just surprise us all. If launched in India, it will go up against the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Mahindra Marazzo.