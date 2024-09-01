Citroen begins deliveries of the Basalt coupe SUV

First car delivered at Citroen’s New Delhi dealership

Deliveries commenced across all Citroen dealerships

Citroen India has announced that the brand has started delivering the Basalt coupe SUV to the customers. The first vehicle was delivered at Citroen’s New Delhi dealership by Theirry Koskas, Citroen Brand CEO. Further customer deliveries have also started from this weekend onwards.

The Basalt was launched in India on 9 August, 2024, with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). Meanwhile, bookings for the coupe SUV opened with the amount set at Rs 11,001. The base price is valid for all bookings till 31 October.

The Basalt is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The NA produces 80bhp and 115Nm, while the turbo version makes 109bhp and 190Nm (205Nm for AT). The NA petrol gets a five-speed manual while the turbo gets a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.The

Citroen Basalt has been aggressively priced and as a result, this coupe SUV competes with models from multiple segments. These include the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza and the Fronx.