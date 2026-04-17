Citroen Basalt X Prices Hiked by up to Rs. 40,000

Applicable with immediate effect

Prices now start at Rs. 8.55 lakh

Citroen is one of the multiple OEMs that have revised the prices of their cars this month. Applicable with immediate effect, the update witnesses an upward price revision for models like the Basalt X, C3, and the Aircross.

The Citroen Basalt X, a compact coupe-SUV that takes on traditional compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, as well as the Tata Curvv, has become more expensive by up to Rs. 40,000.

The Plus 1.2 NA Petrol MT variant of the Basalt X has become dearer by Rs. 37,000, while the price of the Max Turbo-Petrol MT Dark Edition remains unchanged. The prices of all other variants of the model have been increased by Rs. 40,000 each.

The Citroen Basalt X range is now priced between Rs. 8.55 lakh and Rs. 13.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is offered in three variants, namely You, Plus, and Max, across 1.2-litre NA and turbocharged engines, paired with five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and six-speed automatic gearboxes.