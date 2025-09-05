CarWale
    Citroen Basalt X Launched in India at Rs 9.42 Lakh

    Desirazu Venkat

    • Available across three variants
    • Deliveries expected to start soon

    The Citroen Basalt X range has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a new top-spec trim for the coupé SUV and is only being offered with the automaker's 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and with both AT and MT options.

    Citroen Basalt Left Side View

    Basalt X Features

    The defining feature of the Basalt X is its dual-tone black cabin. Like its younger sibling, the C3X, this car too gets an upgraded feature list, and here is what's on offer:

      • Push-button start
      • Keyless entry
      • Cruise control
      • Auto-dimming IRVM
      • 360-degree camera
      • Wireless phone mirroring
      • Ventilated front seats

    All versions of the car get six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme, and a 4-star BNCAP crash test rating, which the car achieved in 2024.

    Powertrain options

    The only engine on offer is Citroen's 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 108bhp and 190/205Nm, depending on whether you choose a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT.

    Prices for the Citroen Basalt X range

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Basalt X (all prices, ex-showroom) (additional Rs. 25,000 for 360-degree camera and Rs. 21,000 for dual-tone paint):

    Basalt 1.2 NA MT You: Rs. 7.95 lakh

    Basalt X 1.2 Turbo MT Plus: Rs. 9.42 lakh

    Basalt X 1.2 Turbo MT Plus: Rs. 10.82 lakh

    Basalt X 1.2 Turbo AT Plus: Rs. 12.07 lakh

    Basalt X 1.2 Turbo MT Max: Rs. 11.62 lakh

    Basalt X 1.2 Turbo AT Max: Rs. 12.89 lakh

    Citroen Basalt X Image
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
