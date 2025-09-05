Citroen Basalt X Launched in India at Rs 9.42 Lakh

Available across three variants

Deliveries expected to start soon

The Citroen Basalt X range has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a new top-spec trim for the coupé SUV and is only being offered with the automaker's 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and with both AT and MT options.

Basalt X Features

The defining feature of the Basalt X is its dual-tone black cabin. Like its younger sibling, the C3X, this car too gets an upgraded feature list, and here is what's on offer:

Push-button start Keyless entry Cruise control Auto-dimming IRVM 360-degree camera Wireless phone mirroring Ventilated front seats



All versions of the car get six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme, and a 4-star BNCAP crash test rating, which the car achieved in 2024.

Powertrain options

The only engine on offer is Citroen's 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 108bhp and 190/205Nm, depending on whether you choose a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT.

Prices for the Citroen Basalt X range

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Basalt X (all prices, ex-showroom) (additional Rs. 25,000 for 360-degree camera and Rs. 21,000 for dual-tone paint):

Basalt 1.2 NA MT You: Rs. 7.95 lakh

Basalt X 1.2 Turbo MT Plus: Rs. 9.42 lakh

Basalt X 1.2 Turbo AT Plus: Rs. 12.07 lakh

Basalt X 1.2 Turbo MT Max: Rs. 11.62 lakh

Basalt X 1.2 Turbo AT Max: Rs. 12.89 lakh