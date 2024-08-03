Citroen Basalt unveiled; Top details revealed

It will be launched later this year

Two petrol engine options

The Citroen Basalt has been officially revealed ahead of its launch later this year. This is Citroen’s fourth car for India it's C-Cubed programme and will be offered two petrol engine options.

Interiors and feature list revealed

We had already seen the exterior of the car a few weeks ago and now for the first time, Citroen has revealed the interiors of the vehicle.

The cabin is a beige and black affair sharing its elements with the C3 Aircross. However, the feature list has been updated to include climate control with rear AC vents, adjustable thigh support for the second row, full LED headlamps, armrests for both rows and six airbags as standard. Notably missing are features like a sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated seats and button start. The boot space stands at 470-litres while the wheelbase is 2.64-meters making it one of the larger cars in the segment.

Powertrain options

Unlike the C3 Aircross, the Basalt will be offered the standard 1.2 petrol and the 1.2-litre turbo petrol. The NA unit produces 82bhp and 115Nm and is offered with a five-speed MT. The turbo petrol produces 109bhp and 190Nm in MT guise and 205Nm in AT guise.

Colours and design highlights

The Basalt will be offered in six different colours and ride on two different designs for the alloy wheels depending on the variant. Other highlights include conventional door handles, a fastback roofline, black cladding for the wheel arches and a full LED light package.

Competition and launch

The Basalt is expected to arrive later this year and is Citroen's new budget flagship. It will take on cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and Honda Elevate. Its updated feature list will make its way to the other 3 Citroen budget cars over this year.