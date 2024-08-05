CarWale
    AD

    Citroen Basalt to be offered in seven colours

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    22,873 Views
    Citroen Basalt to be offered in seven colours
    • Prices to be announced in the coming weeks
    • Will be offered with two powertrain options

    Citroen India recently unveiled the Basalt, an all-new entrant in the mass-market coupe SUV segment. The Basalt is the fifth model in the brand’s stable and will make use of the Gen 3 Puretech petrol engine. In this article, we have listed down all the colour options the coupe SUV will be offered with.

    Citroen Basalt Left Front Three Quarter

    The Basalt will get five monotone and two dual-tone exterior paint schemes. The primary colours include Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Polar White, and Garnet Red. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colours include Polar White with Platinum Grey roof and Garnet Red with Pearl Nera Black roof.

    Mechanically, the Basalt will make use of the brand’s Gen 3 Puretech petrol engine of 1.2-litre capacity. This motor can be had in two configurations, naturally aspirated and turbo guise, both being a three-cylinder unit. While the former can churn out 80bhp and 115Nm of torque, the latter develops 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque.

    Exterior Left Side View

    The prices of the Citroen Basalt are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, we expect it to cost slightly less than the C3 Aircross with a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 9.50 lakh. Upon its launch, the Basalt will compete against the Tata Curvv in the segment.

    Citroen Basalt Image
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, and Carens special editions to be launched later this year
     Next 
    New Renault Kwid EV (Dacia Spring EV) begins testing in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen Basalt Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV
    Rs. 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th AUG
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 14.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Rs. 4.57 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 1.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet
    Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet
    Rs. 1.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th AUG
    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV
    Rs. 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th AUG
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    Rs. 49.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1st AUG
    Maserati Grecale
    Maserati Grecale
    Rs. 1.31 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th JUL
    MINI Countryman Electric
    MINI Countryman Electric
    Rs. 54.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Aug 2024
    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach
    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

    Rs. 3.05 - 3.75 CroreEstimated Price

    5th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    13th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen Basalt Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.34 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.59 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.04 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.34 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.56 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.78 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.24 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.77 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen Basalt to be offered in seven colours