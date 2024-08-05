Citroen Basalt to be offered in seven colours

Prices to be announced in the coming weeks

Will be offered with two powertrain options

Citroen India recently unveiled the Basalt, an all-new entrant in the mass-market coupe SUV segment. The Basalt is the fifth model in the brand’s stable and will make use of the Gen 3 Puretech petrol engine. In this article, we have listed down all the colour options the coupe SUV will be offered with.

The Basalt will get five monotone and two dual-tone exterior paint schemes. The primary colours include Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Polar White, and Garnet Red. Meanwhile, the dual-tone colours include Polar White with Platinum Grey roof and Garnet Red with Pearl Nera Black roof.

Mechanically, the Basalt will make use of the brand’s Gen 3 Puretech petrol engine of 1.2-litre capacity. This motor can be had in two configurations, naturally aspirated and turbo guise, both being a three-cylinder unit. While the former can churn out 80bhp and 115Nm of torque, the latter develops 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque.

The prices of the Citroen Basalt are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, we expect it to cost slightly less than the C3 Aircross with a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 9.50 lakh. Upon its launch, the Basalt will compete against the Tata Curvv in the segment.