    Citroen Basalt prices in India increased!

    Aditya Nadkarni

    With the arrival of the new year, Citroen is one of the many automobile brands in the country to have hiked the prices of its model range. In this article, we will take a detailed look at the revision to the price list of the Basalt coupe SUV.

    The prices of the Citroen Basalt, launched in August 2024, have witnessed an increase of up to Rs. 28,000, and the latter is applicable to the 1.2 turbo-petrol MT Plus and 1.2 turbo-petrol AT Plus variants each. This is followed by the entry-level 1.2 petrol MT You variant, which witnesses a price hike of Rs. 26,000.

    Simultaneously, the 1.2 turbo-petrol MT Max and 1.2 turbo-petrol MT Max dual-tone variants of the Citroen Basalt command a premium of Rs. 21,000 each, over the outgoing price list. The 1.2 turbo-petrol AT Max and 1.2 turbo-petrol AT Max dual-tone variants of the coupe SUV have become dearer by Rs. 17,000 each.

    Notably, the price tag for the 1.2 petrol MT Plus remains unchanged, standing at Rs. 9.99 lakh. Post this price hike, purchasing a Basalt will now set you back by Rs. 8.25 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In other news, Citroen is also working on an EV derivative of the Basalt, details of which are available on our website.

